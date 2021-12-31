Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

AMNF stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.