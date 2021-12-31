Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,875.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.