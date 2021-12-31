Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLTW stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.