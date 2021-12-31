Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.17 and last traded at $101.17. 8,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,758 shares of company stock valued at $23,353,635 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

