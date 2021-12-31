Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

