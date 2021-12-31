Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,004 shares of company stock worth $996,815 in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

