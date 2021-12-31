Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. IBEX reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $252.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.62.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

