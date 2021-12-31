Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $66.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $3,846,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

