DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DIDI opened at 5.23 on Friday. DiDi Global has a 52-week low of 4.76 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 299.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

