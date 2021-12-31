Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $30.67

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,875,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.