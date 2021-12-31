Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $374,734.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,961,844 coins and its circulating supply is 22,886,418 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

