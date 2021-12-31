Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

