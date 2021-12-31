Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,571 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,838,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 110,373 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

FTXR opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.