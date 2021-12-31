Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 136.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 218.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

NYSE:BILL opened at $251.15 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

