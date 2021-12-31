Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

