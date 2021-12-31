NFT Alley (ALLEY) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $71,437.94 and approximately $31,916.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.19 or 0.07832651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.10 or 1.00162220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007879 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

