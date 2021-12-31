Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 640

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 640 ($8.60).

Several research firms have recently commented on INF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.60) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.67) to GBX 560 ($7.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:INF opened at GBX 513 ($6.90) on Tuesday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.18) and a one year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.93.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,734.64).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

