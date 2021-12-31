AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$60.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$41.66 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.62 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

