Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $53.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

