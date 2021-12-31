JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.