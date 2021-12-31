Lincoln National Corp Purchases 6,091 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.