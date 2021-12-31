Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow Sells 9,430 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,696,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

