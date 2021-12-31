Andrew F. Burton Sells 9,060 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,516,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

