DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018655 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

