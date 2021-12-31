Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 26,576 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

