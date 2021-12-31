Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 183.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

CAH stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

