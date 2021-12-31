Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 30,094 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,880,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

