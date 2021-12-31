Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

