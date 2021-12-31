Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

