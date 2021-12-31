TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

