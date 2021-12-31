Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Regal Investment Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

In related news, insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 36,666 shares of Regal Investment Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.79 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of A$138,964.14 ($100,698.65).

