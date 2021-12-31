Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.15

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CRL opened at GBX 86.35 ($1.16) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.66. Creightons has a twelve month low of GBX 57.66 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 136 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £59.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

In related news, insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £70,000 ($94,098.67). Also, insider Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36), for a total value of £20,200 ($27,154.19). Insiders have sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,000 over the last 90 days.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

