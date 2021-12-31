PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain Sells 2,754 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $135,964.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRAA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.