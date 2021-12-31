PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain Sells 2,754 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $135,964.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PRAA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.