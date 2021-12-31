Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

