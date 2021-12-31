Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 543.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

HIMX opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.80. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

