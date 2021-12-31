Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.