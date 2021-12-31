iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $182.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.02.

