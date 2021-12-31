Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

