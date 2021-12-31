Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells 3,075 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $52,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
