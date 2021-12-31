Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells 3,075 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $52,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.