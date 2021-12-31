Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN opened at $384.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

