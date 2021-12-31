BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 625 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $24,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.44 and a beta of 1.65.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
