BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 625 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $24,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.