Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $250,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.79.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.88. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

