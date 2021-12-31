Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

