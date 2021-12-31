Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AGNC Investment by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 325,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.