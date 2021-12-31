The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

