The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 308,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 621,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

