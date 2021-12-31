HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $663.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $764.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.55 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

