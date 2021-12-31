HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $663.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $764.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.55 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

