Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.32 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

