MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $412.66 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

